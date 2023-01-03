(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at a movie that is the sequel to his favorite movie of 2019, "Knives Out."
Click on the link to see what he thought about Daniel Craig's return as the world-famous detective Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
>>WATCH: The Reel Geno reviews "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
When a billionaire invites his closest friends to a weekend of fun and relaxation, things go sideways when someone ends up murdered.
What the killer didn't expect was that Benoit Blanc was invited to the getaway by mistake.
Now, it is up to him to find out what the truth to the mysteries really are.
Find out what Geno thought of this Netflix-Exclusive sequel.
