(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he reviews "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
When their home base is attacked by a being of immense power, one of their own is left clinging to life.
Unable to save them on their own, the Guardians have to find another way to save their friend before it's too late.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.