(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the HBO MAX Exclusive "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day"
Harley wants to give Poison Ivy the best Valentine's Day she's ever had.
Despite wanting to stay in instead, Ivy lets her take her out on what seems to be a lowkey date... which turns into a little something crazy.
After Harley figures out that Harley is lying to her about this being "The Best Valentine's Day Ever," she takes it upon herself to try again... but this time it might lead to the destruction of Gotham City.
It is up to Harley and Ivy to put a stop to the Bane of the town's existence.
