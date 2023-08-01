The Reel Geno reviews 'Haunted Mansion'

(WAND) - Today on WAND Presents: The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the second attempt to remake a movie about a Disney attraction as he talks about "Haunted Mansion."
When a mother and son move into an old mansion without checking it out first, they soon learn that it is haunted.
Even if they try to leave, the haunting sticks with them wherever they go.
This leads them gather a team of "experts" to help figure out how to get rid of the hauntings.
