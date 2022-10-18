(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents "The Reel Geno," Geno looks at a sequel that was 29 years in the making.
>>The Reel Geno reviews Hocus Pocus 2
Find out if the return of the Sanderson Sisters could put a spell on their fans again as Geno reviews "Hocus Pocus 2." Enjoy!
Will this sequel to the cult classic "Hocus Pocus" please its very devoted fanbase or have these characters run out of magic? Watch the review to find out.
