(WAND) - About ten years after the events of "Insidious: Chapter Two", the Lambert family are split up.
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'Insidious: The Red Door'
After having their minds wiped, father and son, Josh and Dalton Lambert, have both struggled with life as of late.
Both are starting to see visions from the past that they were supposed to forget. The red-faced demon is coming back for the Lambert family for one final confrontation.
Can the father and son team finally defeat the demon, or will it escape into the real world?
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.