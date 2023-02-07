(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest thriller from M. Night Shyamalan, "Knock at the Cabin."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Knock at the Cabin"
As a family of three is vacationing at a secluded cabin, the daughter, Wen, is approached by a mountain of a man named Leonard.
He seems friendly enough, but Wen notices three more people coming towards them... all with weapons.
As Wen goes to tell her fathers, the four come knocking at the door... asking to come in and talk.
What do they want? Are they there to hurt or help the family? Is it all about something bigger? Find out what Geno thought in his latest review.
