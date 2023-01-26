(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the continuation of the Searching Universe with his review of "Missing."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Missing"
After June's mom and her boyfriend don't return from an out of the country trip, she begins to suspect something's wrong.
After trying to reach her, but failing to do so, June contacts the authorities to help try to find her.
This leads to a cyber-chase against time to try to find them. Did the gimmick from Searching also work for this next installment?
Find out by watching Geno's review for "Missing."
