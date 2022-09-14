(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at three very different horror/thriller movies.
First up is the horror comedy "Bodies Bodies Bodies' starring Amanda Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and Pete Davidson.
Next is the horror movie "The Invitation" starring Nathalie Emmanuel and Thomas Doherty. This one puts a new spin on a classic story.
Lastly is the very strangely thought-out prequel that should be too little too late... but is it?
