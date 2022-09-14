(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at two very different Idris Elba movies in theaters.
First, Elba stars in "Beast," a story about a father trying to reconnect with his daughters after the death of their mother and trying to save them from a revenge-driven lion who has the home field advantage.
Second, Elba stars as a Djinn (Genie) who has an interesting story to tell about the loves and losses of his life. Listening to him is the "not wanting to admit that she's lonely" scholar played by Tilda Swinton. He is to grant her three wishes, but what can you give to someone who does not want anything?
