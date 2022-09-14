(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at two very different non-mainstream superhero movies on streaming services.
First up is Sylvester Stallone starring as a garbage man trying to convince people that he is not a long-lost superhero in "Samaritan" (Amazon Prime).
Next is the Owen Wilson superhero movie "Secret Headquarters" (Paramount+). He plays a father that has a secret life as a superhero. The Guard, as he is called, will soon have his secrets revealed when his biggest fan finds his base of operations. That fan... being his own son.
