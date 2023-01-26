(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the new action/thriller starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter, "Plane."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Plane"
When a huge thunderstorm damages a plane and forces it to land, everyone soon realizes that this is only the beginning of their troubles.
The pilot crash-lands the plane on an island that is controlled by a violent militia and most of the people are taken hostage.
It's up to the pilot and a convict, who was being transported on the plane, to save everyone that has been taken hostage.
This movie has been compared to another series that Gerard Butler leads, the "Has Fallen" series. Did Geno think this was a fair comparison?
Find out by watching Geno's review for z"Plane."
