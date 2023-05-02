(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the action/comedy "Polite Society."
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'Polite Society'
Ria wants to become a stuntwoman, but in a culture that somewhat frowns upon women doing such things, she has her work cut out for her.
After her sister gets engaged to a man that she feels is going to ruin her sister's life, Ria springs into action to put an end to this possible sham marriage.
What she finds happening behind the scenes is something she never expected.
