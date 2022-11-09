(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest horror movie in theaters, "Prey For The Devil."
Sister Ann believes that she has a calling in the Catholic church.
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Prey For The Devil"
After a traumatic childhood, she answers that calling despite all of the roadblocks in her way.
She wants to study exorcism, but it is against the church rules for women to do so.
After yet again sneaking into Father Quinn's class, he decides to let her come on as an observer.
He believes that she might be a valuable asset to the church.
Things begin to get personal for Sister Ann when some of the patients begin having familiar symptoms that she had dealt with in the past.
Find out if Geno thought this was better than the run of the mill exorcism movie.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.