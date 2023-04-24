(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the horror/action/comedy "Renfield."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Renfield"
After decades of serving his master Dracula, Renfield begins to feel he wants more out of life.
As his master recovers from his last battle against the forces of good, Renfield begins to try to have a life in New Orleans.
After meeting a police officer and helping her take down some criminals, Renfield feels what it is like to be something else... something more... a hero.
This, of course, doesn't sit too well with his boss, who now has plans to take over the world.
