The Reel Geno reviews "Scream 6" 

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the newest installment in the Scream franchise as he reviews "Scream 6."
After the events of the last movie, Tara Carpenter and her friends have all gone off to college in New York.
Her sister (and daughter of Billy Loomis), Sam Carpenter, has followed her there to keep her safe. As these movies go, a new Ghostface has come to town... and in a city of millions, no one hears you scream.
Join Geno (and a special guest) as he lets you know if this franchise is still as entertaining as before.
