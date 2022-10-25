(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents: "The Reel Geno," Geno looks at the new horror movie that might actually be better than it had any right to be, "SMILE."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "SMILE"
After watching a patient commit a horrific act in front of her, Dr. Rose Cotter begins to start seeing things that aren't there... and they're smiling at her.
Is it all in her head or is there really something supernatural after her?
Find out why Geno 3^/7 thought this movie was more than a one trick pony.
