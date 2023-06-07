(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the latest adventure of Miles Morales in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
Set about a year and a half after the events of the first movie, Miles is keeping busy being your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
After battling a villain that he first found to be a bit of a joke, it turns out that this villain is becoming anything but funny.
Miles is introduced to an elite group of Spider-People who are together to stop these sorts of things, but the thing is... why are they not too happy to see Miles.
