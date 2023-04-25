(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at Guy Richie's newest movie, "The Covenant."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "The Covenant"
After being ambushed by the Taliban, U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley's entire squad is killed... all except for the team's interpreter, Ahmed.
Ahmed is able to save Kinley's life but is still stuck in Afghanistan... now on the Taliban's Most Wanted List.
Kinley is sent home, but he still feels the guilt of Ahmed being stuck there and hunted.
After he tries every legal means to get him out of the country, Kinley decides that he'll have to us some not-so-legal ones.
