(WAND) - Robert McCall has relocated to a place in Southern Italy, where he has finally found some peace in his life.
>>The Reel Geno reviews 'The Equalizer 3'
Soon he discovers that his new home and the friends he has made are not as safe as he once thought.
They are all under the control of the local mafia.
Knowing Robert McCall, when things start to become deadly, so does he.
Nine seconds. That's what he'll give you to decide your fate.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.