(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special"
Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, is still really down about the loss of Gamora.
Mantis and Drax decide that it's up to them to bring Quill a little happiness from home.
They decide to travel to Earth and get him the gift of... bacon.
Is the holiday the Earthlings call Christmas worth celebrating in the MCU?
Find out what Geno thought in his review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.