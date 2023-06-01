(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at a movie based on the most famous stand-up routine of comedian Bert Kreischer as he reviews "THE MACHINE."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "THE MACHINE"
Set 20 years after the events of that story, Bert's life is a bit of a mess... and that's before the Russian Mafia comes looking for him.
Allegedly, Bert had stolen an item of great value to one of the passengers of the train that he was forced to rob when he was on his Russian trip.
He, along with this very unapproving father, now has to go back to Russia and retrace the drunken steps of The Machine to find the item... or his family will be... taken care of.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.