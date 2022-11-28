The Reel Geno reviews "The Menu" 

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents: The Reel Geno, Geno looks at a movie that could be called a dark comedic thriller, "The Menu."
Tyler and his date Margo are about to dine at a very exclusive restaurant owned by a world-renowned chef.
The chef is described as a storyteller and the courses of his meal, all together, have a connected theme.
As the evening goes forward, everything seems to be getting more and more strange.
What secrets does the restaurant hold and why are these customers really here? Find out what Geno thought about this movie in his review of "The Menu."
