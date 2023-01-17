(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the new macabre murder mystery, "The Pale Blue Eye."
Taking place in 1830, a horrific murder has happened at the prestigious military base West Point.
>>The Reel Geno reviews "The Pale Blue Eye"
The well-known detective Augustus Landor is called in to figure out what happened.
He begins getting clues from a cadet who will be very well known later in life.
That cadet's name is Edgar Allen Poe. Together, they have to try to solve the mystery... because the murder was only the beginning.
Click the link to find out what Geno thought about this Netflix exclusive.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.