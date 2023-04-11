(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the second attempt to turn a popular video game franchise into a feature film as he reviews The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
>>The Reel Geno reviews The Super Mario Bros. Movie
After the King of the Koopas, Bowser, begins attacking the lands surrounding the Mushroom Kingdom, it turns out he is looking for an item of tremendous power... but does he have an ulterior motive?
Either way, it's up to two unlikely heroes from another world to put a stop to his evil plans. Will the Mario Bros. find a way to defeat Bowser?
Will Chris Pratt's voice be as terrible as everyone thinks it will be? Will Luigi get the love he deserves?
Find out by watching Geno's review.
