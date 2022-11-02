(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents: The Reel Geno, Geno looks at "The Woman King," starring Viola Davis.
>>The Reel Geno reviews "The Woman King"
This "Based on True Events" (BIG air quotes there) story follows the female warriors of the Dahomey tribe as they fight for their freedom from a bigger, oppressive nation.
They decide to end being a part of the slave trade and decide captured enemies can become one of them if they wish.
This leads not only to descension, but also people with many different backgrounds and motivations having to fight together to survive.
