The Reel Geno reviews "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts"

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno takes a look at the latest adventure of the Autobots in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
Set in 1994, seven years after the Bumblebee movie, the Autobots are still stranded on planet Earth.
When an artifact of great power is discovered on Earth, this leads the planet-eating monstrosity known as Unicron to their location.
It is up to the Autobots and some human allies to stop Unicron from gaining access to Earth and destroying it.
