The Reel Geno reviews "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" 

(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at the long-awaited biopic about The Weird One himself, "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."
Growing up with unsupportive parents and a world that doesn't understand him, Al Yankovic finds himself going against everything that the music business stands for to follow his dreams.
As his successes become bigger and bigger, the weight of those successes begins to take a toll on his entire life.
Can he find a perfect balance of success, sobriety and happiness or is he doomed to fail like so many before him?
