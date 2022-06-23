SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Art Association's Paint the Street presented by PNC is this Saturday, June 25.
Starting at 11 a.m. people will be able to paint 6' x 6' squares. Visitors can then enjoy strolling along the colorful images.
For just $35 up to six people can paint on a square. All paint and some brushes are provided.
This is the sixth year for the community event.
Paint supply buckets can also still be picked up at the SAA for people to paint their driveways, parking lots, or patios.
The pre-registration period for squares ends Thursday, June 23 at 11:59 p.m. Day-of registrations may be purchased at the event for non-professional squares but will increase in price by $5.
To register, click HERE.
