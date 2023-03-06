WASHINGTON (WAND) — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that Champaign and Macon County Head Start programs will receive more than $10 million in federal support.
"Head Start programs provide critical support to our youngest students and their parents,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “Today, I’m thrilled to announce that programs in Champaign and Macon Counties will be receiving more than $10 million in federal grant funding to help encourage a lifetime of learning for children in Central Illinois.”
The funding was awarded to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission and Anna Waters Head Start from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A breakdown of the funding awarded can be found below:
• $7,975,926 to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission
• $2,252,112 to Anna Waters Head Start
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Head Start program promotes kindergarten readiness to income-eligible families in Early Head Start, which serves infants, toddlers and expectant parents; and Head Start, which serves three- to five-year-old-children. They partner with parents to assist children in developing the knowledge and skills necessary for school success and lifelong well-being.
Anna Waters Head Start is a comprehensive child development program that provides service to the entire family. The program has provided services to children and their families in the Decatur-Macon County area for over 50 years.
Head Start programs prepare young children for school by providing programming that focuses on cognitive, social, and emotional development.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.