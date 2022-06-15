ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of the Village of Argenta are being asked to conserve water.
Starting June 20, people are asked to conserve water for the next 2-3 weeks.
This is necessary while the water tower is being drained for cleaning and painting.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.