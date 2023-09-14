MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for a new roundabout in Mahomet Thursday.
The ribbon cutting will be at 2 p.m. for the roundabout at Churchill and South Mahomet Rd.
Phase 1 of the extension project is opening Thursday.
The total cost of Phase 1 alone was $8.78 million. The new road section connects from Sunny Acres Road to Churchill Road with a new railroad crossing and roundabout. This will open access from the south to the two schools located on Churchill Road.
Phase 2 construction starts this spring and will be completed fall of 2024. It will connect from Churchill Road to Prairie View Road. When Phase 2 is completed, the overall total cost of the entire project will be $12.5 million.
About $9.36 million is being used from TIF Funds. Other funds will cover about $3.17 million.
