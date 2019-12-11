CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) – The Cerro Gordo School District is celebrating the opening of their newly added and renovated spaces.
On Wednesday, the district will hold a ribbon-cutting at the junior/senior high at 6 p.m. The grand opening will celebrate the future focused learning environments and the support from the community to provide improvements to the schools.
Tours of the building will be offered after the ribbon cutting.
The new spaces and renovated spaces will give students a new 21st century learning environment.
"This new, connecting addition and the newly renovated spaces, provide our students with both enhanced learning opportunities in a 21st century setting and a more secure environment," said Brett Robinson, Superintendent of the Cerro Gordo Community Unit School District.
This event is open to the public.