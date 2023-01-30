DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel.
The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the club there will be rocks, minerals, fossils, and jewelry on display as well as dealers, exhibits, demonstrations, and identification. Admission is $5 for Adults, $3 for Seniors, Veterans and Kids 15 and under are free.
