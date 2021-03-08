SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois will hold its 2nd Annual All-In Donation Day on Tuesday, March 9.
All-In Donation Day is a 24-hour digital fundraising campaign, with the goal of raising $50,000 and fulfilling the charity’s wish list of household items that are used daily at the Springfield and Peoria Houses.
The Richard A. Perritt Charitable Foundation, managed by RMHCCI Board Member Mark Tyrpin and his family, has committed to a $50,000 matching gift for the campaign.
To learn more or to make a donation, click HERE.
RMHCCI opened its doors on February 15, 1986 in Springfield, Illinois and in December 2019, in Peoria, Illinois.
Each year the charity allows families to stay close while their children are receiving medical care in Springfield and Peoria.
They serve approximately 300 families a year in Springfield and have the capacity to serve 700 families each year in Peoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.