SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County County Fair started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, June 18th.
The schedule is similar to previous years, with livestock shows, carnival rides, and grandstand performances. Fair organizers said they made it a priority to keep prices low. Admission to the fair is $5 and there are options for free parking.
"We renegotiated with the carnival rides so we're at a $15 ride pass for all day rides," said Sangamon County Fair Board President Roy Pierceall. "So it's 15 bucks for unlimited rides and we're hoping that that really eases the pain on some people."
Pierceall said some people got sticker shock last year, or even skipped the fair because of rising prices. He says it's a priority to keep the fair as something every family can enjoy.
"I think everybody should be pleasantly surprised that we're cheaper and we try to keep the best carnival and keep it affordable for local families and getting new people in," said Pierceall.
When it comes to family focus, the agricultural events are a highlight for many. Youth come to the fair to show pigs, chickens, cows, and other animals. Fair organizers say its a great way to help kids get curious about agriculture.
"It's important for them to have the background knowledge of where their food comes from, how it's produced, who grows it, and how it gets from the farm to table for them," said Katie King, a member of the Sangamon County Fair Board of Directors.
King says its important to instill a curiosity in kids about Illinois industries so they want to join the workforce in the future.
Information about schedule, maps, and FAQs can be found at sangcofair.com
