(WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health will offer seasonal influenza immunizations to the public starting September 19.
Flu shots will be given at 2833 South Grand Avenue East, Springfield.
Outbound flu site locations are available around the county.
The hours for walk-in clinics are as follows:
- Mondays 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone six months of age and older get their yearly flu vaccination as soon as vaccines become available in their community.
Influenza, commonly called the flu, is caused by viruses that infect the respiratory tract and spreads from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include a fever of 100° to 103° in adults and often higher in children, dry cough, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches, and extreme fatigue.
The flu season typically runs from October through May. It takes up to 2 weeks for protection to develop after the vaccination.
The flu vaccination is no cost to all Medicare B and Medicaid recipients, and most private insurances. SCDPH accepts numerous health insurance plans, including Blue Cross, Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Molina, Meridian, Illinicare, and Health Alliance.
For persons without insurance, or that have insurance we currently do not accept, the cost for the vaccine is $42.
Those who are 65 years and older have the option of receiving the High-Dose influenza vaccination for $90.
No one will be denied vaccine due to the inability to pay. For any questions, call 217-535-3102.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
