NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Farm Bureau, Young Leader Committee will be offering a Youth Pedal Tractor Pull on Saturday, June 17 at the Sangamon County Fairgrounds near the Hayloft building.
The event is free and open to all youth.
Registration/weigh-in will take place from 12:30 - 1:00 p.m., with the youth tractor pulls to follow from 1:00 -3:00 p.m.
To find details for this event and registration information, visit www.sangamonfb.org/events or call the Sangamon County Farm Bureau office at 217-753-5200.
