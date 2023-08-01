SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County is collaborating with local grocery stores to help people impacted by recent storms and power outages.
The County will provide replacement food boxes to up to 2,000 eligible households through the Community Services Block Grant program.
Each food box, valued at $100, is meant to help replenish perishable food items lost during the storms.
"During times of crisis, it's essential that we come together as a community to support those in need," said Lori Williams, Vice Chair of the Sangamon County Board. "This food replacement program will provide much-needed assistance to our fellow residents and help them recover from the recent challenges."
The County has partnered with multiple Springfield grocery stores.
Dave MacDonna, Director of Sangamon County Community Resources, said, "The partnership with local grocery stores, including Ruler Foods, Humphrey's Market, and HyVee, has been instrumental in expanding the reach of this program. Their dedication to serving our community is commendable, and together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected."
“This is a fantastic example of a caring community,” said County Board Member Brad Miller, “These local businesses employ our neighbors, friends, and family members. With their generosity and help from Sangamon County, this program will provide assistance to our citizens who are in need.”
The Community Resources Office will accept applications and register households for the food boxes on August 3, 4, 7, and 8 from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm; or until all vouchers have been claimed.
To apply for the food replacement program, eligible Sangamon County residents must complete a self-affirmation form at the Community Resources Office at 2833 S Grand Ave E, Springfield.
Applicants must verify their residency within Sangamon County, specify the power outage duration, and confirm that their total household income is within 200% of the Federal Poverty limit for 2023. Additionally, applicants cannot have received SNAP reimbursement for the spoiled food in their home and provide their DHS Case Number.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.