SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is launching a Sheriff’s Explorer Program.
The mission of the Explorer Program is to build enduring relationships within the community and develop future leaders in Sangamon County.
Deputies, assigned as advisors, will work alongside youth to improve interpersonal communication skills, build confidence, and foster shared understanding, officials said.
In the description of the program, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said, "Advisors will challenge youth with leadership opportunities, promote personal responsibility, and emphasize the importance of teamwork. Youth participating in the program will walk away more confident, well-rounded, and more mature candidates for a civilian law enforcement career – or any career path they choose."
The program is expected to begin in August of 2023 and is available to youth within Sangamon County, ages 14 through 20.
For additional requirements, more information, and to download an application, visit www.sangamoncounty-sheriff/explorers.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.