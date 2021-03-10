NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND)- National Honor Students of Sangamon Valley High School gear up to take their very first plunge into the 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.
Committed to raising funds for Special Olympics Illinois Region I athletes, the NHS students will participate in their version of the Plunge at the high school Saturday, March 13, at 1:00 p.m.
This will be the first year that Sangamon Valley NHS students participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge; however, they are lead by a rather experienced plunger and faculty member Dan Boynton.
With a little help from his wife Theresa, the Boynton's have become experienced plungers leading both St. Teresa High School and Maroa Forsyth High School to win the Cool School Challenge award for most money raised by a school nine times.
Over the course of 10 years, the Boytons have helped raise well over $86,000 by inspiring students to take the Plunge and be "Freezin for a Reason."
Theresa raised $44,000 in her five years leading the NHS students at St. Teresa High School, and Dan raised $42,000 with his NHS students in his four years at Maroa Forsyth High School.
The funds raised will allow the athletes to experience the joy of sports and the many other opportunities Special Olympics Illinois offers, including leadership, sportsmanship, health and wellness, inclusion, and diversity.
So far, the NHS students at Sangamon Valley have raised $1,815.00.
