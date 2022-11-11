SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The students are part of National Honors Society and chose to rake leaves as part of a service project.
The Springfield High School Booster Club posted a flyer on their Facebook page asking community members to recommend whose leaves the students should rake.
The students said they chose to participate in this project so that could make a physical and lasting impact on the lives of veterans.
"I just think it's very important to show our appreciation or gratitude to them because they have done so much for us and for our country," said Matthew Scott, a senior at Springfield High School. "I think on this important day, we just have to really go out, help the community and show them that we really care for them and very grateful for what they did."
One of the veterans that the student's raked leaves for was Andrew Smith, a World War II veteran. Smith served from 1944-1946. He says seeing students use their day off to help him made him feel special.
"They could be out enjoying this beautiful fall weather, they could be having a great time else where, but they decided to spend the day on my leaves," said Smith. "That's wonderful."
Smith said as World War II gets further away, it is important that younger generations remember the history. He was glad to be able to meet the students and thank them personally for their work.
"That's what's great about these young kids and they are so great to do this," said Smith. "I really respect that they are doing this and it tells me that this generation is going to be okay."
Students used leaf blowers and rakes to collect the leaves on the veteran's yards. They bagged the leaves, and left an American flag in their front yard.
The group raked leaves for more than 20 veterans in Springfield.
