DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has added Smash Mouth to its "All-Star" concert lineup for it's 2023 season.
The show will be included in the 2023 Season Ticket packages and an opening act will be announced at a later date.
Single show tickets have not gone on sale yet, but will be on sale in the near future.
According to the bands website the group welcomed a new frontman Zach Goode to the group in 2022.
The groups is know for smash hits "All-Star" and "Walkin' on the Sun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.