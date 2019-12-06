(WAND) - On Friday, December 6th WAND TV is teaming up with Toys for Tots for the 11th year to help make the holidays a little brighter for area kids in need. Because of the Central Illinois community we have been able to donate nearly 50,000 toys for area kids.
You can drop off a new unwrapped toy at either drop off location:
WAND TV, 904 W. South Side Dr. Decatur | 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Walmart North, 4224 N, Prospect Dr, Decatur | 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Santa Claus will be at WAND from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. during the Spirit of Giving event helping collect toys, so be sure to grab a photo! You can also check out WAND's Spirit of Giving Snapchat filter.