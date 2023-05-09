DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The annual Rotary Memorial Way returns to Danville for its 23rd year of honoring and celebrating Vermilion County heroes.
The Danville Rotary Club is asking local businesses, residents and sponsors to help make the event special by purchasing flags that will be displayed up and down Vermilion Street throughout Memorial Day weekend.
The 23 year tradition pays tribute to U.S. military personnel who have died in line of service, and to the veterans who have lost their life serving their country in any of America’s armed forces.
Individual flags can be purchased for $5. Sponsorship levels: Stars level at $100 for 20 flags; Stripes level at $250 for 50 flags and Freedom level is $500 for 100 flags.
Each flag includes tags of the names of deceased veterans to honor.
Local businesses and individuals may order flags online at rotaryflag.com.
