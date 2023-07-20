SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Area Home Builders Association is expanding its Lego Contest presented at the 2023 Logan County Fair.
Lego contests have been held at the SAHBA Home Expo for the past eight years.
Lee-Ann Burgener, Executive Officer of the SAHBA, said, “We’re thrilled to expand to the Fair. It’s great to see the kids building and having fun, and we hope that their Lego building skills leads to a career in the building trades."
“The Logan County Fair is excited to partner with the SAHBA on this new opportunity for kids to get involved at the fair! They will have a fun time sharing their imagination and creative skills and we can’t wait to see what they come up with!" said Rachael Welker, Fair Office Manager.
The Lego contest will be held for ages 5-8, 9-12, and 13-17. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will advance to the Illinois State Fair Lego contest on Sunday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m.
“The 2023 Lego Contest is a brilliant way to get kids involved in an educational activity hidden in an entertainment setting,” said Rebecca Clark of the Illinois State Fair. “Legos not only spur creativity, but they foster STEM (science technology engineering and math) related skills. We look forward to welcoming these champions from the Sangamon County Fair to Springfield this August for an opportunity to be crowned Best in the State!”
The Lego contest will be held on Saturday, August 5 at the Lincoln Stage Building. Registration begins at 3:00 p.m., building at 3:30 p.m. and judging by local celebrities at 4:00 p.m.
There is no cost to participate in the contest. Lego kits will be provided, and contestants will be asked to build a house.
Online registration is available at www.builderevents.com. Pre-registration is not required but will guarantee a spot. Walk-ins will be taken if spots are still available.
For more information, visit the website or call (217) 698-4941.
The fair runs July 30 – August 6.
For more details and full schedule, visit www.logancountyfairil.com.
For information on the Illinois State Fair visit www.statefair.illinois.gov
