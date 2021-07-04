SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Springfield Disc Golf Club and park district held a fundraiser tournament over the weekend to raise money for the community's Legacy of Giving organization.
"I know they typically support at least 25 other organizations so they have a really big reach," Jacky Kern, the organizer of the tournament said. "For us to donate even just this small amount will go towards helping them with their local charities."
"I've lived in Springfield my whole life," Disc Golf player Aaron Gant said. "This town means a lot to me so why not giveback what I can."
It's a win-win for the Springfield community: Local charities are the beneficiary of all the proceeds and they were also able to showcase one of the city's newest clubs.
"We're exposing more people to the beautiful parks we have and love for the game," Kern said.
"It actually brings everyone together - the Disc Gold community is very relaxed," Gant said. "I felt accepted and I feel like we are one of the most accepting groups."
The club was able to give back to it's community and connect with others as well.
"Our club is very involved with community events and it's a great way to meet people and a good way to get a little exercise while also having fun," Kern said.
You can learn more about the Springfield Disc Golf Club on their Facebook page.
