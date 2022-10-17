SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The city of Springfield released a list of 9 locations people can use this winter to avoid cold temperatures.
Most of them are government buildings or homeless shelters. Each building has an area where people can go to relax and get warm.
Many of the locations are open on weekdays during normal business hours.
Shelter organizers say these centers are especially important for individuals with health concerns.
"We know that in the colder weather you deal with hypothermia as well as people with other health conditions, maybe if they deal with alcohol abuse or substance abuse, it puts them at a risk for danger with those cold temperatures," said Sharon Helms Commer, a case manager with the Salvation Army Overflow Shelter, one of the city's warming centers. "So we would really, really rather prefer to have them somewhere warm versus being outside and those conditions."
The Overflow Shelter is the only location on the list that is open at nighttime. They open their doors at 7 p.m. and allow people to stay until 7 a.m. each morning.
"We have a check-in process people have to follow," said Helms Commer. "At seven o'clock you come check in, eat, and we do what we call an intake. And then the next morning, if they need assistance with anything, they meet with a case manager to help them get it."
City officials say regardless of the circumstances, safety is the top priority. Their primary goal is making sure no one suffers from weather related injuries, like hypothermia.
"The main thing is just for people to get out of the cold and be in a safe environment," said Juan Huertas, Director of the Springfield Office of Community Relations. "If it's below 20 degrees or whatever, it's good for people to be inside in a in a place that there is no wind there, especially with the snow and the ice that come in the winter."
The Salvation Army Overflow Shelter is looking for donations of winter clothes, such as coats, long johns, socks, and hats.
The list of warming centers can be found below as well as at this link.
- Municipal Center East
- Municipal Center West
- Lincoln Library
- Office of Community Relations
- Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
- Salvation Army Main Campus
- Washington Street Mission
- St. John’s Breadline
- White Oaks Mall
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.