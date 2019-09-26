SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Parks Foundation is hosting "Springfield Parks for Pollinators Fundraiser" Thursday.
The event is being held at Washington Park Botanical Garden Exhibit Hall from 5-7 p.m.
The fundraiser will help fund the planting of pollinator gardens at parks throughout the Springfield Area.
Pollinator gardens help with flowering plant reproduction of most fruits and vegetables and are important habitats for bees and the monarch butterfly.
