SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department will be conducting SWAT training drills in Siena Hall later this week.
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School sent out a notification that the drills will take place Wednesday, Mary 29 and Thursday, March 30.
There could be sounds of gunshots and explosions during the training.
The Springfield Police Department will have sings up letting the public know training is going on in the area.
Siena Hall is set to be demolished this summer.
It was built on the school's property on West Washington in the late 1940s. It served as a residence for some of the girls who attended the Catholic school from 1949 to 1977. After that time, it served as housing for Dominican nuns.
The building is now vacant.
